June Robinson Keiler, 91, of Paducah, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Keiler was born in Paducah on Nov. 4, 1930, to the late William Robinson and Sadie Watts Bauer. She was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and was a former Home Economics teacher at Lone Oak High School. June was a member of two bridge clubs, Garden Club of America, Paducah City Beautification Board, Odd Lots Investment Club, Paducah Garden Club and Grace Episcopal Church. She was known to cook many turkey dinners for the Friedman House and she was President for several terms of the Women’s Guild of Grace Episcopal Church and President of the Charity League of Paducah.
Mrs. Keiler is survived by her daughter, Ann Whelan (Kevin) of Dallas, TX; two sons, Steve Keiler (Amy) of Paducah and John William Keiler III (Lynn) of Dallas, TX; one brother, Steve Bauer (Phyllis Jones) of Del Webb, FL; eight grandchildren, Whitney Whelan of Dallas, TX, Jack Whelan (Ashley) of Colorado, Nick Whelan of Dallas, TX, Zack Keiler (Katie Goss) of Dallas, TX, Kathryn Anne Keiler of Scottsdale, AZ, Bryce Stewart (Christy) of Paducah and Lauren Kelly (Jordan) of Paducah; and one great-grandson, Peter Smirnis of Dallas, TX.
June was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, John William Keiler II; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Grace Episcopal Church with the Rev. Charles Uhlik officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Visitation will also be held from 12:30-1 p.m. on Saturday at Grace Episcopal Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: Grace Episcopal Church, 820 Broadway St., Paducah, KY 42001 or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
