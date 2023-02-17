MAYFIELD — June Nell Clapp, 81, of Mayfield, passed away at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at her daughter’s residence in Wingo.
She was a believer in Jesus Christ; She had worked for the former Curlee Clothing Company as a seamstress, and had also worked as a postal carrier.
Mrs. Clapp is survived by her three daughters, Mary Beth (Chris) Clark of Wingo, Gina Rene (Danny) Waggoner of Mayfield, and Lori Gail (Shannon) Dobson of O’Fallon, Missouri; sister, Sue Copeland Sanders of Lone Oak, brother, David Johnson of Fancy Farm; sister, Sylvia Morris of Mayfield; sister, Karen Rowland of Mayfield; her five grandchildren, Justin (Ashley) Clark, Christy (Jared) Baker, Lindsay (Zac) Weaks, Anna (Nathan) Garland, and Drey Dobson; her 10 great-grandchildren, Lily Baker, Sarah Baker, Ayden Garland, Leah Baker, Clarkson Weaks, Emerson Clark, Paxton Garland, Ryder Garland, Kyson Clark, and Camrey Weaks.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Clapp; brother, Roy Dean Johnson; her father, Maurice Johnson; and her mother, Ruby McAdoo Johnson Hill.
Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023; at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Rev. Chris Clark officiating. Burial will follow in the Wingo Cemetery. Friends may call after noon Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be Zac Weaks, Justin Clark, Jared Baker, Nathan Garland, Drey Dobson, and Danny Waggoner.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Shannon Dobson, Rocky Lucy, Billy Mills, Clarkson Weaks, Ayden Garland, Paxton Garland, Ryder Garland, and Kyson Clark.
