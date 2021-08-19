June Myrick, 89, of Paducah, passed away at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Parkview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Myrick worked as a waitress and attended Reidland Church of Christ in Paducah.
She is survived by her son, Michael Myrick of Paducah; daughter, Carol Ann Hank of Paducah; one brother, Jerry Vasseur of Paducah; three grandchildren, Whitney Kirkwood, John Myrick, Mason Hank; two great-grandchildren, Kyndall Kirkwood, Kynzie Kirkwood; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Myrick; parents, Thomas E. and Ersa (Cope) Vasseur; two brothers.
Memorial graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Rosebower Cemetery in Paducah with Terrell Lee officiating.
There will be no visitation.
You may also leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
