CLINTON — June Latta Bugg, 93, of Clinton passed away 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Clinton-Hickman County ICF Nursing Facility. She was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church and a Homemaker.
She is survived by her son, Thomas H. (Barbara) Bugg of Clinton; daughter, Libby (Mike) Larkins of Clinton; four grandchildren, Steve (Nataé) Bugg of Paducah, Jennifer (Vic) Swindler of Mayfield, Julie (Lance) Morgan of Union City, Tennessee, and Drew (Shannon) Bugg of Paducah; eight great-grandchildren, Skylar (Madeline) Bugg of Kings Bay Navel Base, Georgia, Corryn Swindler of Mayfield, Spencer Bugg of Paducah, Reed Swindler of Mayfield, Lily Bugg of Paducah, Gavin Morgan of Union City, Tennessee, John Matt Morgan of Union City, Tennessee, and Amberly June Morgan of Union City, Tennessee.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Vester Howard “Shorty” Bugg; parents, Thomas Gladstone Latta and Beulah Elizabeth Carver Latta Ashley; and a brother, Guy Latta.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Pleasant View Memorial Gardens with Pastor Justin Hiens officiating. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Donation: Salem Cemetery, c/o Robert Tarver, 2887 State Route 307 North, Clinton, Kentucky 42031 or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana, 550 S. First Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202.
