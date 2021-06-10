June Lankton, 95, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Lankton was born on June 12, 1925, in Blackford, Kentucky. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Paducah where she was a member of the Christian Women’s Fellowship. She also attended Bethel Tabernacle.
Mrs. Lankton is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Becker and husband, Michael of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Mariann Lankton of Paducah; two sons, Ray Lankton and wife, Jeanie of Lexington, Kentucky and Mark Lankton and wife, Kathy of Paducah; six grandchildren, Melissa Bailey (Brian) of Clarksville, Tennessee, Jessica Lankton of Paducah, Matthew Conrad (Lisa) of Lexington, Kentucky, Ben Conrad (Stephanie) of Houston, Texas, Josh Clymer of Hardin, Kentucky, and Justin Clymer (Heather) of Gilbertsville, Kentucky; seven great-grandchildren, Brandon Bailey, Connor Bailey, Oscar Conrad, Odin Conrad, Paul Conrad, Caden Clymer and Emma Rose Clymer; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Lankton; a granddaughter, Brittany Lankton. Her mother was Dorothy Stevens Dulaney.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Bethel Tabernacle Family Life Center, 2100 Bridge St., Paducah.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Mercy Health Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100 Paducah, KY 42001; or to, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, 402 Legion Dr. Paducah, KY 42003.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
