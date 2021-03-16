June Lankton, 95, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Lankton was born on June 12, 1925, in Blackford. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Paducah where she was a member of Christian Women’s Fellowship. She also attended Bethel Tabernacle.
Mrs. Lankton is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Becker and husband, Michael of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Mariann Lankton of Paducah; two sons, Ray Lankton and wife, Jeanie of Lexington and Mark Lankton and wife, Kathy of Paducah; six grandchildren, Melissa Bailey (Brian) of Clarksville, Tennessee, Jessica Lankton of Paducah, Matthew Conrad (Lisa) of Lexington, Kentucky, Ben Conrad (Stephanie) of Houston, Texas, Josh Clymer of Hardin, and Justin Clymer (Heather) of Gilbertsville; seven great-grandchildren, Brandon Bailey, Connor Bailey, Oscar Conrad, Odin Conrad, Paul Conrad, Caden Clymer, and Emma Rose Clymer; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Lankton; a granddaughter, Brittany Lankton. Her mother was Dorothy Stevens Dulaney.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Mt. Kenton Cemetery with Rev. Jae Gottman officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Bethel Tabernacle Church, 2100 Bridge Street, Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Mercy Health Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100 Paducah, KY 42001. or to, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, 402 Legion Dr. Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid restrictions. The Lankton Family requests that family and friends should wear a mask and maintain the minimum six feet of distancing within Mt. Kenton Cemetery at all times.
During this difficult time of Covid, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021 where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.