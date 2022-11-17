MURRAY — June Gray (Overcast) Ladd, 90, of Murray, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare, Murray. Arrangements were incomplete at at the Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Service information
Nov 19
Visitation
Saturday, November 19, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
713 South 4th Street
Murray, KY 42071
Nov 19
Service
Saturday, November 19, 2022
1:00PM
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
713 South 4th Street
Murray, KY 42071
