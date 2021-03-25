June Dublin, 89, of Paducah, passed away at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Christian Care Center of Kuttawa.
June was born in Calloway County, on Saturday, June 27, 1931, to Johnny and Huntis Garland. She was a retired Nurses Aide and a member of Esther #5, Order of the Eastern Star of Kentucky.
Mrs. Dublin is survived by her daughters, Paula Coleman, Debbie Gipson (Rick), all of Paducah, Beverly Dublin Phelps (Mike), of Ledbetter; her sons, Donald Edward Dublin (Angela) and Michael Ray Dublin; 23 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren.
Mrs. Dublin was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Bobby Ray Dublin; her daughter, Brenda Harper; her son-in-law, Hal Coleman; her parents, Johnny Garland and Huntis Barnett Garland; her brother, James Thomas Garland; her granddaughter, Jennifer Williams.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bill Coleman and Rev. Donnie Dublin officiating. Burial will follow at Barnett Cemetery in Calloway County.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at the funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Eastern Star Home of Kentucky, 923 Eastern Star Court, Louisville, KY 40204.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 5 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a “hug”.
You may leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.