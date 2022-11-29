June Buchanan, 88, of Lone Oak, died at 2:39 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at her home.

Arrangements were incomplete at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.

Service information

Dec 3
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, December 3, 2022
10:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Dec 3
Visitation
Saturday, December 3, 2022
8:00AM-10:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
