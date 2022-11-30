June Buchanan, 88, of Lone Oak, passed away at 2:39 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at her residence. June was the longest tenured member of 75 years at Lone Oak First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School, member of the WMU and served on many committees. June was a 1952 graduate of Lone Oak High School. She was retired from the McCracken County Board of Education where she taught in the Lone Oak Schools and Reidland Middle School where she retired as Librarian. June was a member of the Paducah/McCracken County retired teachers and the Delta Kappa Gamma retired teacher organization. June received her Bachelor Degree from Murray State University in English and Library Science and her Master’s Degree in Education and Reading.
A special “Thank You” to Andrea Beavers, Brenda Graves and Judi Hannah for the excellent help and care they gave June, along with the Hospice visits.
Survivors include one son, Greg Buchanan and wife, Marla of Melber; one daughter, Becky Bowman and husband, Paul of Paducah; son-in-law, Keith Montgomery of Wiggins, Mississippi; four grandchildren, Chad Montgomery and wife, Mary, Ashley Johnson and husband, David, Megan Mitchell and husband, Ryan and Shannon Harris and husband, Levi; four great-grandchildren, Trent Johnson, Addison Johnson, Myles Mitchell and Sophie Harris; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death in 2018 was her husband, Ben Buchanan of 63 years; one daughter, Julie Montgomery; parents, Alton Forest “Sport” Buckingham and Bonnie Mae Munsell Buckingham; two brothers, William F. “Bill” Buckingham and Jere Buckingham.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Dr. Dan Summerlin officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Lone Oak First Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, Ky 42001.
