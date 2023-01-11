Julius Lee Cole, 76, of Paducah, died at 4:49 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Julius Lee Cole, 76, of Paducah, died at 4:49 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was of the Baptist faith.
He was formerly employed as a truck driver for Central Paving.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Lewis Cole and Jennie Mae Watkins Cole; one daughter, Vickie Cole, three brothers, and three sisters.
He is survived by two sons, Julius Lee Cole, Jr. of Jackson, Tennessee, and Joseph Cole of Paducah; one daughter, Alevionna Sloan of Paducah; several grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Jessie Cole of Paducah; three sisters, Leona Mason of Paducah; Sheila Willis of Jackson, Tennessee, and Lisa Wilkins of Memphis, Tennessee; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with Rev. Cecil Cole officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call 10 — 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
