SMITHLAND — Julie Ann (Cunningham) Teitloff, 46, of Smithland, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of Oak Level United Methodist Church and worked at Phat Mommas Grill in Ledbetter.
She is survived by her mother, Lois Cunningham, of Grand Rivers; daughters, Kimberly Murray, of Marion, Dakota Mitchell, of Paducah, Mackenzie Dennis, of Grand Rivers, Sundown Tucker, of Paducah, and Angelia Dennis, of Marion, and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ricky Lloyd Cunningham.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Oak Level United Methodist Church, 5088 Wadesboro Road North, Benton.
Collier Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
