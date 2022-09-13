SALEM — Julie Lynne Riley, 51, passed away at Livingston County Hospital in Salem, on Sept. 11, 2022. Born in Dallas, Texas, on April 8, 1971, Julie was the daughter of the late Richard Johnson and the late Frances Cunningham.

Julie was a devoted mother and worshiped her only grandchild, Jaxon Riley. She loved spending time with him and watching him grow up. She also loved sitting with her many nieces and nephews. She attended the Faith Center in Paducah with her late mother and was always willing to help anyone in need. She was a collector, especially of rocks, and always willing to make a deal. She had a keen eye for valuable items and could appraise hidden gems almost instantly. Julie had an enormous passion for her dogs, but most of all, she loved her family and her long list of friends.

Service information

Sep 14
Visitation
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Sep 14
Funeral Service
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
12:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
