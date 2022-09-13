SALEM — Julie Lynne Riley, 51, passed away at Livingston County Hospital in Salem, on Sept. 11, 2022. Born in Dallas, Texas, on April 8, 1971, Julie was the daughter of the late Richard Johnson and the late Frances Cunningham.
Julie was a devoted mother and worshiped her only grandchild, Jaxon Riley. She loved spending time with him and watching him grow up. She also loved sitting with her many nieces and nephews. She attended the Faith Center in Paducah with her late mother and was always willing to help anyone in need. She was a collector, especially of rocks, and always willing to make a deal. She had a keen eye for valuable items and could appraise hidden gems almost instantly. Julie had an enormous passion for her dogs, but most of all, she loved her family and her long list of friends.
She is survived by her son, Lawrence Vernon (Tre’) Edwards III of Hopkinsville; one grandson, Jaxon Riley of Benton; two brothers, Richard (Marla) Johnson of Mayfield and Bobby Lee Cunningham of Paducah; two sisters, Zina (Scott) Young of Paducah and Vicki (James) Cherry of Ledbetter; and her aunt, Marie (Joe) France of Paducah.
Julie was preceded in death by her father and mother, Richard Johnson and Frances Cunningham; her stepfather, Bobby Cunningham; her son, Dustin Riley; and her nephew, Justin Cunningham.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home
Friends may visit from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. service hour at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
