BENTON — Julie Ann Wulfers LeNeave, 59, of Benton, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Julie worked for 18 years as a general manager of retail bookstores. Most of her experience was with Waldenbooks and later with Davis-Kidd and Joseph Beth Booksellers. She served nine years as director of the Downtown Development Authority of Elberton, Georgia. In that role, she led Elberton to receive distinction as a National Main Street City. She was also instrumental in the revitalization of the historic Elbert Theater. Julie enjoyed racing sailboats with her husband, Mark, boating, deep sea fishing and traveling the world.
She is survived by her husband, Mark LeNeave; mother, Elaine Northern of Benton, Missouri; one son, Joseph Chance (Danielle) Hoffmeister of Desloge, Missouri; two daughters, Bailey Ann Hoffmeister of Park Hills, Missouri, and Madeline Taylor LeNeave (Edwin) Morales of Murray; one brother, Tim (Becky) Wulfers of Mesa, Arizona; one sister, Terri (Phil) Brown of Springville, Tennessee; one sister-in-law, Cami Wulfers of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; six grandchildren also survive, along with her beloved pet Scooter.
Julie was preceded in death by her brother, Jeff Wulfers, and her father, Jerry Wulfers.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rick Jones will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday March 18, 2021, at the Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield.
A memorial Mass will be held at the St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, at 1 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021. Inurnment will follow in the St. Mary Cemetery of Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
