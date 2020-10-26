Julianne West Smith Staudacher, 82, of Murray, died on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray after an extended illness.
Staudacher was born in Murray, on February 23, 1938, to the late Ed West and Sadie Nell Jones West. She graduated with honors from John Marshall High School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and from Murray State University in 1959 with a double major in education and French. While at MSU she held leadership roles in several campus organizations including Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority; Panhellenic Council; and the Shield staff. She was inducted into Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities and was named Sweetheart of Tau Sigma Tau fraternity.
She retired as a deputy clerk from the Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk’s office. Prior to her employment there she taught at South Marshall High School; Calloway County High School; and at Murray State University as an adjunct professor.
She was a member of the Murray First United Methodist Church and served as a volunteer for Vacation Bible School; The Caring Friends Ministry; and the Chancel Choir. Her community activities included the Murray Civic Music Association; the Murray Women’s Club; the American Heart Association; and the Humane Society of Calloway County. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and her biggest joy was spending time with family and friends. Her warm personality and beautiful smile endeared her to everyone she met.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William M. Smith; her second husband, William R. Staudacher; and her son-in-law, Tom Rottinghaus. She is survived by two daughters, Jennie Rottinghaus and Nancy Smith, both of Murray; one son, David W. Smith and wife Carol of Stella; one brother, Dr. Ed West, Jr. and wife Peggy of Santa Rosa, California; as well as one grandchild, David E. Smith of Sedalia.
There will be no public visitation or service. A private family service was held. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, PO Box 764, Murray, Kentucky 42071 or to the First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple Street, Murray, Kentucky 42071.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneral
