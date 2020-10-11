TAWAS, Mich. — Julia Ellen Burnley Tilley, 97, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Iosco Medical Care Facility in Tawas.
Julia was born in McCracken County, Kentucky, on April 23, 1923, to the late Noble A. and Lucy E. (Hartley) Burnley.
Julia was a strong and independent woman. These qualities were even furthered developed in her younger years when she worked on airplanes during World War II. Julia was part of the group of women more commonly known as “Rosie the Riveters”. Although she rarely spoke much of that time in her life, it helped form her into the wife and mother she later became. Julia had a lifetime career with South Central Bell as a business service instructor and later worked for AT&T.
She was a member of Greenbush Baptist Church where prayer, reading God’s word, and serving as a Sunday school teacher was the foundation of her life. Julia enjoyed spending time outdoors and loved talking with her children over the phone; they were her pride and joy!
She is survived by her children, Gregory (Donna) Weitzel and Joy Weitzel; grandchildren, Jeffery Weitzel and Nicholas Weitzel; many nieces and nephews and many adopted friends who became family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy C. Tilley; and sisters, Winifred Butkiewicz and Mary Lee Ross.
You may offer your condolences to the family online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
