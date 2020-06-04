BENTON — Julia B. Downing, 90, of Benton, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Stilley House.
She was a homemaker and member of Fairdealing Church of Christ.
Surviving are a son, Steve Downing of Benton; two daughters, Karen Gray of Benton and Kaye Ruoff of Spring; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lafayette Downing; and five brothers. Her parents were Clint and Mary (Hunt) Holley.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Fairdealing Cemetery. Cameron Miller will officiate.
No public visitation is scheduled.
Collier Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
