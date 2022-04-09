KEVIL — Julia D. Meyer, age 59, of Kevil, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at her residence.
Julia was born on Jan. 22, 1963, in Centralia, Illinois. In 2004, Julia earned her Bachelor in Science in Business and her Masters of Business Administration in 2017. She was an accountant for Kotter Ready Mix. Julia enjoyed turkey hunting, fishing, camping and being outdoors. Her greatest passions were scrapbooking, riding her motorcycle and refurbishing items to make them useful again. She was a member of Free Spirit Biker Church.
Julia is survived by her husband of 14 years, Robert “Jaycen” Meyer; two step-sons, Joshua Aaron Meyer (Chelsey) of Irvington, Illinois, Cody Allen Meyer (Emily) of Wickliffe; four grandchildren, Rhett Meyer, Lane Meyer, Lilly Meyer, Olivia Meyer; one half-sister, Brenda Rhoades of Vandalia, Illinois; cousin, Wayne Bryant (Kathy) of Cleveland, Tennessee; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dale and Bonnie Meyer; three special friends, Celia Reese of Kevil, Brenda Proper of Paducah, Lisa Burcham of Decatur, Illinois; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, MJ and Bessie Parton Rhoades; two aunts, Dessie Wiley, Lois Bryant and two uncles, William Parton and Emmitt Parton.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Pastor Todd Dotson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, Illinois.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to American Cancer Society, PO Box 2167 Lexington, KY 40588.
