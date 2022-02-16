Julia Ann Lawson, 87, of Paducah, passed away Monday Feb. 14, 2022 at her home.
She is survived by three daughters, Frances (Dennis) Byers, Laura (Sidney) Naramore and Betty (Charlie) Hinkle; two sons, James (Rebecca) Lawson and Gerald (Tosha) Lawson; 11 grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren.
Mrs. Lawson was preceded in death by husband, Monroe Lawson; parents, Blye and Katherine Smart; a daughter, Joanna Lee Lawson; and a brother and sister.
Friends may visit with the family noon-2 p.m. Thursday Feb. 17, 2022 at Lindsey Funeral Home. Funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. Mr. Sidney Naramore will be officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
