Julia Ann Lawson, 87, of Paducah, passed away Monday Feb. 14, 2022 at her home.

She is survived by three daughters, Frances (Dennis) Byers, Laura (Sidney) Naramore and Betty (Charlie) Hinkle; two sons, James (Rebecca) Lawson and Gerald (Tosha) Lawson; 11 grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren.

Mrs. Lawson was preceded in death by husband, Monroe Lawson; parents, Blye and Katherine Smart; a daughter, Joanna Lee Lawson; and a brother and sister.

Friends may visit with the family noon-2 p.m. Thursday Feb. 17, 2022 at Lindsey Funeral Home. Funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. Mr. Sidney Naramore will be officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Kenton Cemetery.

Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.

Service information

Feb 17
Visitation
Thursday, February 17, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Feb 17
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 17, 2022
1:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Feb 17
Interment
Thursday, February 17, 2022
3:43PM
Mt. Kenton Cemetery
2535 Lone Oak Rd,
Paducah, KY 42001
