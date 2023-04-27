Julia Ann Byerly, 91, of Paducah, passed away at 6:50 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023 at her residence.
Updated: April 27, 2023 @ 1:04 am
Julia Ann Byerly, 91, of Paducah, passed away at 6:50 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023 at her residence.
Ms. Byerly was a respiratory therapist at Baptist Health Paducah and a member of Reidland Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sons, Robert Byerly (Xiaoning) of Sugar Land, Texas, Steve Byerly of Paducah; special friend, Sonja Ryan of Paducah; one grandchild, Philip Byerly of Sugar Land, Texas; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Prince Byerly; parents, James Dell Brown and Florence (Lee) Brown; two daughters, Diana Lynn Byerly, Beth Ann Porter; five brothers; four sisters.
Funeral services will begin at noon Friday, April 28, 2023, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Rev. Larry Lewis and Rev. Rob Ison officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Kirksey.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. — noon Friday, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
