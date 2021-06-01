Judy Wurth Chandler, 79, of Paducah, passed away at 5 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Southgate Nursing and Rehab Center in Metropolis, Illinois. Judy was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and was a graduate of St. Mary Academy. She retired as office manager of Air Products and served as office manager for Banks Grocery Company and Ray H. Mullen Auto Sales. Judy was an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan, loved her yorkie dog “Benji” and was a long-time fan of ‘Days of Our Lives.”
Surviving is her husband of 59 years, Dalton Chandler; one son, Dalton Chandler II of Montclair, New Jersey; one sister, Betty Sue (Bob) Boetlinger of St. Louis, Missouri; two brothers, Billy Joe (Marge) Wurth and Ray Wurth both of Paducah; one granddaughter, Catherine Chandler; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were her parents, William Cecil Wurth and Mary Hite Wurth; twin brothers, Harry and Larry Wurth.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce McCarty officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church 116 So. 6th Street, Paducah, KY 42001; or the St. Mary School System, 1243 Elmdale Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message, or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
