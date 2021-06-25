EDDYVILLE — Judy L. Skinner, 78, of Eddyville, died at 3 p.m. June 23, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of Paradise United Methodist Church in Lake City.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Skinner; and two brothers. Her parents were George and Louise Hall Byard.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Rolling Hills Cemetery with Rev. Ronnie Fox officiating and burial will follow.
Friends may call 10 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Dunn’s Funeral Home in Eddyville.
Dunn's Funeral
Home of Eddyville is in charge of arrangements.
