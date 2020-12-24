Judy Ann Quillen, 66, of Bardwell, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
She was a manager at Luke’s restaurant and of the Baptist faith.
Judy is survived by one son, Thomas Wayne Quillen, Jr. of Arlington; one sister, Carolyn Courtney of Bardwell; one brother, Billy Wayne Payne of Bardwell; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Wayne Quillen; one sister, and one brother.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Rev. David Sphinx officiating. Burial will follow the service at Burkley Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.