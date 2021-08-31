FANCY FARM — Judy Pruitt, 70, died at her daughter’s home in Fancy Farm, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. She was formerly of La Center.
Judy was a member of Resurrection Kingdom Church. She had been employed as a certified nursing assistant at Life Care Center in La Center for six years and also worked at Tyler Mountain Water.
Surviving Judy are two sons, Tommy Joe Overby of Milburn, Kelly Gene Hutchinson of Bardwell; one daughter Rosanna Hutchinson of Fancy Farm; three brothers Wayne Hicks of Ledbetter, Richard Hicks of La Center, and Mark Hicks of Vienna, Illinois; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call from 5 — 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, from 5-8 pm at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Services will be at noon Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Wayne Hicks and Rev. Richard Hicks officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
