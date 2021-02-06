BARDWELL — Judy Prince, 70, of Bardwell, died on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Countryside Nursing Center in Bardwell.
She attended Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Wickliffe. She and her husband, Gene, owned and operated “The Hut” in Bardwell for 17 years. They also founded Prince Pit BBQ in 1987.
She is survived by a daughter, Kate Prince of Paducah; her mother, Bonnie Rials Tolbird of Bardwell; two grandsons; and a brother, Andy Tolbird of Hollywood, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Donald Gene Prince; a son, Ricky Prince; and her father, Bill Tolbird.
Services will be private at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell.
