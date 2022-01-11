Judy Poat, 78, of Paducah, passed away at 10:20 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Clinton Place in Clinton, Kentuckly. Judy was a long time member of St. John Catholic Church. Judy was born on Oct. 25, 1943, to the late Sidney Lafayette Fitzgerald and Lena Mae Peck Fitzgerald. Judy was a 1961 graduate of North Marshall High School. She retired from Austin Insurance, where she worked as an agent. Judy enjoyed gardening, reading and was an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan.
Survivors include one son, Kevin Poat and wife, Carol, of Jackson, Missouri; one daughter, Angie Poat Sutton and husband, Dale, of Paducah; four grandchildren, Sydney Poat, Samantha Poat, Brooke Sutton and Bailey Sutton.
Preceding in death were parents and one brother, Robert Fitzgerald.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the St. John Catholic Church with Rev. Bruce Fogle officiating,. Burial will follow at the St. John Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 — 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the St. John Catholic Church, 6705 Highway 45 So., Paducah, KY 42001.
Arrangements made by Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
