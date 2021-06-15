Judy Kay Mills Mitchell, 69, of Princeton, died June 9, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.

Arrangements were incomplete at Morgan’s Funeral Home.

Service information

Jun 20
Visitation
Sunday, June 20, 2021
10:30AM-12:30PM
Morgan's Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Princeton, KY 42445
Jun 20
Graveside Service
Sunday, June 20, 2021
1:00PM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
East Green St.
Princeton, KY 42445
