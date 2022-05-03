Judy Lee, 69, of Kevil, passed away Sunday May 1, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Paducah.
She is survived by her husband, John Lee, two daughters, Val (Ian) Jacobs and Becky Lee; two sons, Rodney (Melodie) Lee and John (Diana) Lee; eight siblings; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Tom Pinnegar and Nancy Dodds Pinnegar.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday May 5, 2022, at Victory Assembly of God Church in Paducah. The Rev Gary DeRossett officiating. Interment to follow at Brook Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday May 5, 2022, at Victory Assembly of God Church.
On-line condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
