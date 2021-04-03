BARLOW — Judy Doublin, 75, passed away at her home in Barlow Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Judy loved her family, her children, grandchildren, great-grandson, brother, sister, and her nieces and nephews. She was a joy to be around and loved her family and friends. She loved to cook especially for her family and friends. Judy was a member of Barlow First Baptist Church and was a caretaker to many whom she loved dearly. Judy was a positive person who would talk to anyone, she never met a stranger. Judy loved to play cards with her “Golden Girls” Crew.
Judy was born to her parents, Herbert and Lonita Purvis, on October 9, 1945. She is survived by three sons, Bryan Terrell of Barlow, Deron Doublin of Barlow, and Derek Doublin and his wife Natalie of Barlow; one brother, Harold Purvis and his wife Jackie of Barlow; one sister, Peggy Sheffer of Barlow; six grandchildren, Brianna Terrell, Toler Terrell, Kinley Doublin, Aubrey Doublin, Dean Doublin, and Ethan Doublin; one great-grandson, Titan Terrell, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Stanley Doublin; a sister, Juanita Douglas; two brothers, Jimmy Purvis and Donnie Purvis, and her parents.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Scott Fickes and Bruce Harris officiating. Interment will follow at Barlow Cemetery.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
