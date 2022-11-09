MAYFIELD — Judy Clapp, 62, of Mayfield, passed away at 4 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at her residence. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and retired from the Mayfield Independent Schools.

She is survived by her two daughters, Ashley (Christopher) Boyd of Coleman, Alabama, and Krystal (TJ) Steffen of Farmington. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Brooklyn Oliver, Nolan Humphrey, Cadence Steffen, and Emmy Dillingham; two sisters, Cheryl (Rodger) Harrison of Paducah and Susan (James) Young of Mayfield; and a brother, Ben (Bonita) Wilford of Milan, Tennessee; she also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

