MAYFIELD — Judy Clapp, 62, of Mayfield, passed away at 4 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at her residence. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and retired from the Mayfield Independent Schools.
She is survived by her two daughters, Ashley (Christopher) Boyd of Coleman, Alabama, and Krystal (TJ) Steffen of Farmington. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Brooklyn Oliver, Nolan Humphrey, Cadence Steffen, and Emmy Dillingham; two sisters, Cheryl (Rodger) Harrison of Paducah and Susan (James) Young of Mayfield; and a brother, Ben (Bonita) Wilford of Milan, Tennessee; she also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben Wilford Jr. and Betty Higgins Wilford; and two sons, Kristopher Chad and Daniel Scott Clapp.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mayfield with Fr. Eric Riley officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with 5 p.m Rosary.
Pallbearers will be Rodger Harrison, James Young, Brian Green, Blake Harrison, TJ Steffen, and Dustin Young. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Boyd, Nolan Humphrey, and Landon Green.
