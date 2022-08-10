Judy Ann Young Niestrath, 82, passed away peacefully at Oak Ridge Senior Living in Madisonville, on August 9, 2022. She was born in Paducah, on Nov. 27, 1939. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Don Niestrath, her parents, Stilley Ray Young and Merle Hooper Young, and two brothers, Jimmy Ray Young and Harold Wilson Young.

She is survived by two sons, Sean (Rebecca) Niestrath of Madisonville, Shane (Kim) Niestrath of Fairmont, Minnesota, and a daughter, Sharon (Brian) Mitchell of Huntsville, Alabama. She cherished her 10 grandchildren, Manda (Cole) Childress, Casey (Ben) Johnson, Molly (Casey) Bell, Courtney Mitchell, Stefan Niestrath, Gabriella (Charles) Shoffner Niestrath, Hans Niestrath, Kurt Niestrath, Jack Niestrath, and Will Niestrath; along with four great-grandchildren, Gordon, Owen, Rosemary, and Felicity, and 13 nieces and nephews.

Service information

Aug 12
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, August 12, 2022
1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Aug 11
Visitation
Thursday, August 11, 2022
4:00PM-6:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
