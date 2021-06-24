Judy Ann (Doom) Vinson, 82, of Paducah, passed away at 3:54 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Stonecreek Health & Rehabilitation.
Mrs. Vinson was a cook and server at China Boy Restaurant and of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her four children, Carl Vinson of Paducah, Susan Kendall and husband Roger of Paducah, Jerry Vinson of Calvert City, Michele Burgess and husband Greg of Paducah; one brother, James Doom of Hawaii; one sister, Gwen Underwood and husband Ronald of Paducah; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Vinson; parents, Carl Doom and Pearl (Crenshaw) Doom; one brother, Jerry Doom.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah.
There will be no service or burial.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospice, PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
You may also leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
