SYMSONIA — Judith Ann Miller, 80, of Symsonia, died on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at her residence.
She was a member of Symsonia United Methodist Church, a graduate of Murray State University and a homemaker.
She is survived by two nieces, Patricia Scott of Stuart, Florida, and Natalie Brown of Eugene, Oregon; and one nephew, John Miller of Fairbanks, Alaska.
She was preceded in death by her parents, C.C. and Ludy Miller; and a brother.
No services are planned. Interment will be in Symsonia Cemetery.
Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
