Judith (Miller) Brown, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, following a brief battle with COVID-19.
Judith was a lifetime resident of Paducah and had devoted most of her life to volunteering for civic and charitable work in the community. She worked tirelessly to help victims of domestic violence and was a ferocious protector of their rights. She also devoted her time and energy to volunteer work for the Governor’s office as well as the Quilt Museum, and she was a long-time member of the Paducah Women’s Club in addition to many other organizations. Judith was made a Kentucky Colonel in appreciation for her charitable contributions, but her greatest satisfaction was when she made someone else happy. She loved the sunshine, dancing, parties, sparkly things, laughing, quilting, painting with ink, and was always taking in stray cats. To be loved by her was like being hugged by the sun.
Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Brown; her parents, Irene and Royce Miller; and two brothers. She leaves behind a grieving son and his wife, Bruce and Deborah Roberts, of Maricopa, Arizona.
Regretfully, there will be no services at this time but we ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the Merryman House in Paducah.
