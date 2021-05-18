HICKORY — Judith Marie “Judy” Hughes, 75, of Hickory, passed away at 2:35 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Clinton-Hickman County ICF Nursing Home.
She was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church, and was retired accountant from Ingersoll-Rand.
Mrs. Hughes is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Steve) Lyell of Hickory; one brother, John Moses of Hickory; three grandchildren, Zachary (Briana) Lyell of Hickory, Abigail Lyell of Hickory, and Sarah Kate Lyell of Hickory; one great-grandchild, Coye Beth Lyell of Hickory.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Hughes; two sisters, Nancy Jones and Jean Richardson; parents, John William and Mary Louise Green Moses.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Wayne Berry officiating. Burial will follow in the Pottsville Church of Christ Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be: Rodney Brewer, Larry Wooley, Marty Moses, Ronnie Conyea, Jeff Jones, Roger Sims, and Gary Jones.
