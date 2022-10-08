Judith Ladd, 77, of Paducah, passed away at 11:16 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. Ladd was a Certified Surgical Technician at Lourdes Hospital for 40 years, of the Baptist faith and a member of Association of Surgical Technology.
She is survived by her husband, Michael L. Ladd of Paducah; son, John C. (Dee) Ladd of Livingston County; daughter, Michelle T. Ladd of Ledbetter; one sister, Mary (Bill) Davidson-Stewart of Lexington; one granddaughter, Johnna (Jeremy) Smith of Evansville, Indiana; one great-granddaughter, Rylee Yoder of Evansville, Indiana; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William C. Davidson and Pearl (Dunn) Davidson; one sister, Glenda Styers.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Rev. Jim Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at Brook Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.