HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — Judith Kay Giovannucci, 77, formerly of Bentonville, Arkansas, passed away Jan. 30, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Hendersonville.
Judith was born on Nov. 14, 1944, in Paducah, Kentucky to the late William Thomas Langston and the late Evelyn Cranford Langston.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joe Giovannucci and her brother, Robert Langston.
She is survived by her children, Kelley Giovannucci and Kim Dial (Joe); grandchildren, Lauren Dial and Megan Dial; and her brother, Father Micheas Langston.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. from the St. Stephen Catholic Church in Bentonville, Arkansas with Rev. Monsignor Scott Marczuk, Celebrant. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. Judy was a lifelong Catholic and longtime parishioner of St. Stephen Catholic Church; she served proudly in the United States Air Force; she was a former Girl Scout leader; she enjoyed cake decorating, she sewed vestments for priests all over the world; and made thousands of quilts for veterans.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local no kill animal shelter in memory of Judy. Arrangements Entrusted To: Sumner Funeral & Cremation, Gallatin, TN (615) 452-9059 www.sumnerfuneral.com.
