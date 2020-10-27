Judith James, 69, of West Paducah, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at her residence.
She was a member of Heartland Church and was retired from Walmart as a photo lab tech.
Judith is survived by her husband of 49 years, Joe James; two daughters, Jennifer Hill and husband Terry of Dickson, Tennessee, and Jackie Osborne and husband Dennis of Guntown, Mississippi; five grandchildren, Brett Hill, Allison Hill, Lucy Osborne, Emma Osborne and Joseph Osborne; two sisters, Gail Wallace of Paducah and Sandra Forsythe of Calvert City; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jessica James. Her parents were Estle Hinton Story and Lillian Ritter Story.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bryan Phelps and Cathy Travis officiating. Burial will follow at Brook Hill Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Heartland Church, 4777 Alben Barkley Dr. Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.