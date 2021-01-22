MAYFIELD — Judith “Judy” Roberts Gentry, of Mayfield, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at her home.
She was a longtime member of the Mayfield First United Methodist Church. She and her husband were the former owners of radio stations WYMC in Mayfield and WGKY in the river counties. She owned and operated Polaris Travel.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Gentry; a son, Brian Gentry of Nashville, Tennessee; two daughters, Julie Routen of Murray, and Jill Alexander of Henderson; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Roberts Shanklin of Lexington; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her parents were J. A. “Bob” Roberts and Estelle Nussman Roberts.
A private graveside service will be held at Highland Park Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be sent to First United Methodist Church in Mayfield, Mayfield High School Alumni Scholarship, or Mercy Health Hospice.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
