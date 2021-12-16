GILBERTSVILLE —- Judith Davis, 83 of Gilbertsville, died on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at her home. She was the former co-owner of Catfish Kitchen.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Westfall “Wes” Davis, of Gilbertsville, nieces, Sherry Payne, of Benton, Tamara Wilfinger, of Clinton Township, Michigan, great-nieces and nephews, Nicholas Weber, of Murray, Nicole Taylor, of Metropolis, Illinois, Stephanie Russo, of Clinton Township, Michigan, Cody Wilfinger, of Chicago, Illinois, and sister, Karen Siegel, of Portland, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, C. and Minnie Kickel Watson and son, Van Alan Davis.
Private graveside services were held on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Moreland Cemetery, with Bro. CC Brasher officiating.
Collier Funeral Home, Benton, handled services.
