MAYFIELD — Judith Ann Watson Sullivan, 71, of Mayfield, formerly of Bardwell, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
Judi was born in Glendale, California, on May 1, 1950, to the late Alonso and Leola Watson. She was a member of Mississippi Baptist Church in Bardwell. Judi worked for over 20 years as a Registered Nurse in the Oncology Department at Western Baptist Hospital in Paducah. She also served as editor of the Carlisle County News and owned and operated her own business, “Shoes Unlimited” in Bardwell. Judi was very energetic and athletic when she was younger, playing softball and coaching her children’s little league teams. She also loved to travel when she had the opportunity. Judi will be remembered by her family as being a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.
Judi is survived by her two daughters, Jennifer Sims (Keven) McKelly of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, and Julie Sims of Mayfield; one son, Jason (Angela) Sims of Franklin, Tennessee; one brother, Michael (Ann) Watson of Centralia, Illinois; four grandchildren, Taylar (Jeremy Green) McKelly of Owensboro, Ashton (Zeth Young) McKelly of Rockport, Indiana, Lauren McKelly of Owensboro, and Isabella Hamilton of Venice, Florida; four great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Addison Green, Tucker Howton and Cash Young.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Don Watson; and her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Bardwell with Bro. Shane Davenport officiating.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the service time of 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Judi Ann Sullivan to the McCracken County Humane Society: 4000 Coleman Rd Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a “Hug From Home”, a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
