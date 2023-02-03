MURRAY — Judith Ann Mercer Studie, 70, of Murray, passed away at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
Judy was born in Ripley, Tennessee, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 1952 to Roy and Betty Mercer. She served in Red Cross Disaster Relief, the Kentucky Baptist Convention and Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. She with her husband Jack, served in the ministry for over 50 years and were members of Hamlet Baptist Church in Benton, Kentucky. She and Jack traveled throughout the world developing wonderful memories together and making lifelong friends.
Mrs. Studie is survived by her husband of 53 years, Rev. Jack R. Studie; her daughter, Jacqueline E. Robertson (Debra) of Paducah; her son, Matthew B. Studie (Wendell) of Hickory; her sisters, Betty Powell, Alice Bray (Robert), Robin James (Mike), Mary Myatt (Kenneth); her brothers, Mike Mercer (Katie), Dewayne Mercer (Michelle), Richard Mercer (Shirley); her granddaughter, Alexandra Robertson; her great grandchildren, Waylon, Geneva and William Holloway; several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Studie was preceded in death by her son, Edwin R. Studie; her parents, Roy Irvin Mercer and Betty Louise Weed Mercer; her sisters, Patsy Lawson and Carolyn Middelton; her brother, Roy Mercer; her grandparents, George and Ella Mercer, Aurthur and Mary Weed.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jack Studie officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Portageville Cemetery in Portageville, Missouri.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. — noon Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 1959 St Rt 94 West, Murray, KY 42071.
You can send a message of condolence to the family and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
