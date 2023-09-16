Judith Ann (Judy) Pease, 81, Lone Oak, passed away at 8 p.m. Thursday Sept. 14, 2023, at her residence.
She was born on Aug. 14, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan, to Harold E. and Geneva Mathis Record. Judy was a registered nurse at Baptist Health in Paducah until her retirement.
Judy is survived by her husband, Billy J. Pease; daughter, Jennifer L. Tucker; brother, Charles Record; two nieces and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Jessica Ann Kickasola.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. A private family graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Judy’s name to Cassidy’s Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy, 6075 Clinton Rd, Paducah, KY 42001 or cassidyscause.org.
