LOUISVILLE — Judith Ann "Judy" Haas, formerly of Paducah, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was 79.
Judy was born Oct. 26, 1942, in Louisville, one of nine children born to the late Francis K. McGarry and Evelyn E. Noon McGarry.
She was a 1960 graduate of Presentation Academy and received her bachelor's from Spalding University. Judy was a member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert H. and William McGarry and a brother-in-law, Pat Lampton.
Judy is survived by her husband of 51 years, Eddie Haas; children, Kathy Scheler (Tony), Matt Haas (Colleen) and Dan Haas (Katie); grandchildren, Nathan and Brendan Scheler; Jackson, Alexandra, Kelsea, Georgie and Hunter Haas; siblings, Mary Frances Lampton, James S. McGarry (Linda), John M. McGarry (Mary Lou), Thomas K. McGarry, Carol J. McGarry, Rose M. Massey (Joe); sister-in-law, Lynn McGarry and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. U. Geetha Joseph and the CBC Group for all their compassionate care.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. (ET) Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Drive, Louisville, KY 40222.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.