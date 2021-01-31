Judith Ann Joiner, 81, of Paducah, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Providence Pointe Healthcare in Paducah. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Paducah. She was a Kentucky Colonel and former employee of the Soil Conservation Service. She also worked as a secretary at two churches in Mayfield and Paducah.
Mrs. Joiner was the daughter of the late Earl and Mae McClain Humphreys.
She is survived by one son, Alan Joiner (Lori) of Houston, Texas; three daughters, Allyson Calhoun (Bud) of Paducah, Ginger Colson (Chris) of Paducah, and Beth Sparks (Rodney) of Paducah; two brothers, William Humphreys, and James Humphreys; and seven grandchildren, Justin, Jacob, Alex, Josh, Jake, Addison, and Weston.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Joiner.
A family graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Richard Beck officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to River City Missions and Paducah Cooperative Ministry.
Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
