Judge R. Jeffrey Hines, age 64, of Paducah passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Baptist Health Paducah.
Judge Hines was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on September 26, 1955, to the late Robert A. Hines, Jr. and Sue Jones Wooldridge. He was married for 38 years to his wife, Patricia Rasche Hines.
Judge Hines was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School. He studied at Paducah Community College and graduated with a Bachelors degree from Murray State University. He earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Louisville. He served as judge for over 20 years in both the McCracken County Circuit and District Courts.
Jeff was a servant of his community. He was a member of the Paducah Junior College Board and was a supporter of the Paducah Junior College Academic Scholarship. He was a strong supporter of WKCTC and was the recipient of numerous awards, both local and state. He was a lifelong member of Grace Episcopal Church.
Jeff was a deeply devoted husband and father. Second only to the love for his family was his love of the McCracken County courthouse and the people who worked there. He counted each one as a treasured friend.
Judge Hines is survived by his wife, Patricia Rasche Hines; his daughter, Margaret Morris (Zach) of Paducah; his mother, Freda Hines of Paducah; his sister, Robin Grubbs (Dr. John Grubbs) of Paducah; three brothers-in-law, Dewey Larson, Tom Rasche and Frank Rasche (Harolyn); and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Joanne Hines Larson.
A private family graveside service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
A Celebration of Life Mobile Visitation will be held for any friends or family not able to attend services due to Covid-19 restrictions. Please arrive at the parking lot of the former Chip Wynn Buick Jeep Dealership, 1127 Broadway St., Paducah, KY 42001, by 2:30 PM on Sunday, May 31, 2020 and a staff member from Milner & Orr Funeral Home will be there to direct you. For the safety of the community, Milner & Orr Funeral Home is asking that all participants remain in their vehicle at all times to continue following local, state, and federal regulations due to Covid-19.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: Paducah Cooperative Ministries, 402 Legion Dr, Paducah, KY 42003 or American Cancer Society, 3140 Parisa Dr, Paducah, KY 42003 or Grace Episcopal Church, 820 Broadway St, Paducah, KY 42001.
