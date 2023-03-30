SYMSONIA — Juanita McManus Shepperd, 91, of Symsonia, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Arrangements were incomplete at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr in Benton.

Service information

Apr 1
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, April 1, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home
1117 Poplar Street
Benton, KY 42025
Apr 1
Visitation
Saturday, April 1, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home
1117 Poplar Street
Benton, KY 42025
