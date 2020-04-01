LEXINGTON — Juanita Maude Shelby Henderson, 95, of Lexington, Kentucky, formerly of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Bluegrass Hospice Care Center. She was a long time resident on Holt Road, Paducah, Kentucky.
Mrs. Henderson was born in Ballard County on October 13, 1924, to Frank Dewey and Nell Maude Council Shelby. She was a homemaker and expert seamstress; a longtime member of the McCracken County Homemakers. The garments that she made were for family as well as others. She was a member of the Broadway Church of Christ. Juanita loved cooking and dogs, especially her lab, “Dusty.” She will be remembered as a loving, smiling, caring “Meme” by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Henderson is survived by her daughter, Janett Brundige, and husband, Richard of Lexington and her son, Billy G. Henderson, and wife, Bernice of Nicholasville; three grandchildren, Alana Jill Harrison and Julie Spivey (Jim) of Lexington and Brandon G. Henderson of Paducah; six great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Elmer Leon Henderson Jr.; her parents, Frank D. Shelby and Maude C. Shelby; two brothers, Mikkie Shelby and Billie Shelby; a sister Merle Shelby; and a granddaughter, Heather Henderson.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Bluegrass Hospice Care Center, 2312 Alexandria Dr, Lexington, KY 40504 or McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Rd., Paducah, KY 42001.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Henderson will be private.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Hugs for Juanita must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020. Go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
