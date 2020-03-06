METROPOLIS, Ill. — Juanita Lukens,92, of Metropolis, died on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, Missouri, with her family by her side.
Graveside services will be held at noon on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
