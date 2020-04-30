KUTTAWA — Juanita Green, 93, of Kuttawa, died on Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home.
She was a homemaker and retired cafeteria worker for Lyon County Schools. She was the oldest member of Dycusburg Baptist Church.
Mrs. Green is survived by three daughters, Pam McKinney of Kuttawa, Marilyn Jones of Eddyville and Anita Green of Kuttawa; two sons, Bruce Green of Kuttawa and Arthur Green of Elkton; two sisters, Betty June Young and Mary Lefan, both of Dycusburg; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duke Green; four brothers; and two grandchildren. Her parents were Ray and Vada Rolston Linzy.
Memorial contributions may be made to Glenn’s Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Tom Jones, 938 Bennett Jones Road, Eddyville, KY 42038; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Lakeland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.lakelandchapel.com.
